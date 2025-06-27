Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

D Smoke Grew Inspired Watching Jeremy Renner Regain Strength on Set

D Smoke Jeremy Renner Is A Beast On Set ... Rehabbing & Pumping Iron Between Takes!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
062625_d_smoke_kal
ABSOLUTELY INSPIRING!!!
Jeremy Renner's "Mayor Of Kingstown" costar D Smoke says he's an inspiration to be around on set -- and it's not just the A-list acting chops that have him in awe!!!

TMZ linked up with the Inglewood rapper during his boxing workout with none other than Manny Pacquiao, where he dished on Renner's recovery on set.

jeremy renner airlift
RUSHED TO HOSPITAL
We're 2 1/2 years removed from Renner's near-fatal snowmobile accident, and D Smoke, who just wrapped up 'MOK' Season 4, says Renner powered through Season 3 ... through rehab that included lifting weights on the Paramount+ thriller set.

Production got tweaked for a few action scenes and special chairs for Renner's rump were provided ... but otherwise proved he's got Hawkeye's blood runnin' through his veins!

062725_d_smoke_xxl_kal_v2
THAT'S LIL BRO
D Smoke stars as Raphael Johnson on the show, and famously made his mark in Hip Hop by winning Netflix's "Rhythm & Flow" series ... he's all for the newest XXL Freshman class securing their spots all the same!!!

