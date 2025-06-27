D Smoke Grew Inspired Watching Jeremy Renner Regain Strength on Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Renner's "Mayor Of Kingstown" costar D Smoke says he's an inspiration to be around on set -- and it's not just the A-list acting chops that have him in awe!!!

TMZ linked up with the Inglewood rapper during his boxing workout with none other than Manny Pacquiao, where he dished on Renner's recovery on set.

Play video content TMZ.com

We're 2 1/2 years removed from Renner's near-fatal snowmobile accident, and D Smoke, who just wrapped up 'MOK' Season 4, says Renner powered through Season 3 ... through rehab that included lifting weights on the Paramount+ thriller set.

Production got tweaked for a few action scenes and special chairs for Renner's rump were provided ... but otherwise proved he's got Hawkeye's blood runnin' through his veins!

Play video content TMZ.com