D Smoke Grew Inspired Watching Jeremy Renner Regain Strength on Set
D Smoke Jeremy Renner Is A Beast On Set ... Rehabbing & Pumping Iron Between Takes!!!
Jeremy Renner's "Mayor Of Kingstown" costar D Smoke says he's an inspiration to be around on set -- and it's not just the A-list acting chops that have him in awe!!!
TMZ linked up with the Inglewood rapper during his boxing workout with none other than Manny Pacquiao, where he dished on Renner's recovery on set.
We're 2 1/2 years removed from Renner's near-fatal snowmobile accident, and D Smoke, who just wrapped up 'MOK' Season 4, says Renner powered through Season 3 ... through rehab that included lifting weights on the Paramount+ thriller set.
Production got tweaked for a few action scenes and special chairs for Renner's rump were provided ... but otherwise proved he's got Hawkeye's blood runnin' through his veins!
D Smoke stars as Raphael Johnson on the show, and famously made his mark in Hip Hop by winning Netflix's "Rhythm & Flow" series ... he's all for the newest XXL Freshman class securing their spots all the same!!!