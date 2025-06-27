EBK Jaaybo Upset Over Missing XXL Freshman Shoot Amid Incarceration
EBK Jaaybo Hate I Missed XXL Freshman ... Coming Home Soon!!!
Rapper EBK Jaaybo made the cut for the annual XXL Freshman list this week while locked up for theft, weapons and controlled substance charges -- an "honor" he wished he could have gotten in person!!!
EBK Jaaybo's management got a hold of the newly minted XXL Freshman while he's currently being held in Pope County Detention Center in Arkansas ... the rapper tells us he has FOMO!!!
"I was disappointed I couldn’t make it in-person, but for XXL to allow me to still be selected even though I’m in jail, is an honor," EBK tells TMZ Hip Hop. "I know they don’t have to do it -- so that’s gangsta!!!"
The Stockton, Calif.-born rapper follows Chief Keef as the latest rapper to make XXL Freshman while behind bars, but he's been blowing up in the past year through his albums "The Reaper" and "Don't Trust Me."
He's connected on this cover with the likes of Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Ray Vaughn and LiAngelo Ball, AKA Gelo.
Jaaybo's known for his aggressive lyrics -- even OGs like Mistah F.A.B. have taken notice -- but says he has no smoke for his Freshman class!!!
"It’s been some greats to be chosen, so I’m glad to be a part of the 2025 class," Jaaybo continued ... "I fux with em."
We're told his attorneys are preparing for a big day in court in July -- hopefully to spring him out in time for the NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour!!!