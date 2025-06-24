Jadakiss Blings Out His Name With Custom $50K Gold Pendant

Spelling Out My Name With A $50K Chain

Jadakiss now has a masterful German-made chain to match the German automobile engineering he's always whipping around.

Vikar Ahmed AKA "The German Jeweler," tells TMZ Hip Hop ... there's a growing demand for American rappers seeking legit quality and craftsmanship, which led to his collab with Jada.

Vikar tells us he and Jadakiss worked on the piece for 4 months ... resulting in a pendant that spells out The LOX rapper's name in full as it curves into the letter "J."

The chain is crafted from 18k gold and consists of 6 carats of natural white diamonds ... graded as Color F and VVS clarity.

There are also subtle details ... the musical notes highlighted in the piece are made of black diamonds.