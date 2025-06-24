Jadakiss Blings Out His Name With Custom $50K Gold Pendant
J-A-D-A-K-I-S-S Spelling Out My Name With A $50K Chain
Jadakiss now has a masterful German-made chain to match the German automobile engineering he's always whipping around.
Vikar Ahmed AKA "The German Jeweler," tells TMZ Hip Hop ... there's a growing demand for American rappers seeking legit quality and craftsmanship, which led to his collab with Jada.
Vikar tells us he and Jadakiss worked on the piece for 4 months ... resulting in a pendant that spells out The LOX rapper's name in full as it curves into the letter "J."
The chain is crafted from 18k gold and consists of 6 carats of natural white diamonds ... graded as Color F and VVS clarity.
There are also subtle details ... the musical notes highlighted in the piece are made of black diamonds.
We're hearing the total cost of "The J" is estimated to be at $50K -- and the chain made its public debut on Wednesday on the Fat Joe and Jada podcast!!!