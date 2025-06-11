Fat Joe & Jadakiss Rent Out Sei Less Restaurant For Father’s Day Luncheon

Play video content TMZ.com

Newly minted podcast pals Fat Joe and Jadakiss made this upcoming Father's Day super special for 70 fathers -- and their families -- who all had their lives altered and impacted by the criminal justice system.

We got video of Joe and Jada gathering at Sei Less restaurant this afternoon for a private luncheon featuring an array of dazzling dishes ... chicken satays, crispy wontons, Beijing chicken, vegetable lo mein spring rolls, just to name a few of the goods.

The NYC hot spot's co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry -- along with Joe, Jada and REFORM Alliance -- all teamed up for the encouraging engagement.

Mirjahangiry tells TMZ Hip Hop “Working with Fat Joe, Jadakiss and REFORM ... was a powerful way to bond through culture, community and cuisine” ... something you can see on the guests' faces.

The rap stars were able to get quality face time with the guests -- which included wives and children -- and listened to their individual tales that intertwined upbringing and incarceration.

We're hearing a few of the dad even got to play their own tracks for Joe and Jada ... gotta shoot your shot!!!