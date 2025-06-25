Lyrica Anderson Says Beyoncé Snubbed Her 'Drunk In Love' Credits

And My Dumb Ass Let Her!!!

Singer-songwriter and "Love & Hip Hop" alum Lyrica Anderson says she learned about Industry Rule No. 4080 the hard way ... after doing all the heavy lifting getting Beyoncé an 8X platinum certified hit!!!

Lyrica was a recent guest on Shirley Temple's podcast and shared her regret on forfeiting her credits on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mega-hit "Drunk In Love" back in 2013.

The credits are stacked with names outside of Bey and Jay ... Timbaland, Detail, SoolGotHits, Dre Moon -- which was exactly the problem for Lyrica.

Lyrica claims she wrote the track from "top to bottom" -- even deriving Beyoncé's "loveeeee" run on the chorus ... but got propositioned to go credit-less because things were slim-pickins once Yoncé had her Nala lion's share.

On the bright side, her work on the song "Jealous" -- from the same self-titled Beyoncé album as "Drunk In Love" -- has her name firmly planted.