50 Cent Takes a Shot at Diddy, Cracks Joke About Solitary Confinement

Play video content Video: 50 Cent Keeps Trolling Diddy With New Prison Wisecrack @JPASC24

50 Cent couldn't resist the chance to take a shot at Diddy over his nemesis' violent prison brawl ... joking about Puffy's new surroundings in solitary confinement ... and it's all on video.

50 was performing at LIV Beach in Las Vegas on Saturday when he breathed new life into his longstanding beef with Diddy.

Fif thanked the crowd for showing up, telling them ... "You could've been anywhere, you picked being here. Thank you. You coulda been in Fort Dix with Puffy in the box."

We broke the story ... Diddy wound up in "the hole" after getting in a fight with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The box ... the hole ... the sentiment from 50 Cent is the same.

50 Cent dissed Diddy throughout last year's federal trial ... and he was also the executive producer on the Netflix documentary series, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," which was anything but flattering.