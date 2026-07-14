50 Cent Fires Back at Former Employee's Lawsuit, Wants Case Tossed

50 Cent says his former employee's lawsuit is long on accusations and short on actual evidence ... and now he's asking a judge to throw out the case.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, 50 is asking a federal judge to toss Monique Mayers' lawsuit in its entirety ... calling it a "media stunt" packed with inflammatory and baseless allegations that have no place in court.

Mayers claims 50 fired her when she wouldn't commit crimes to protect him, but the rapper says her entire case hinges on the theory that, because random people called and texted her phone asking for "Curtis," "50," or "Fif," he must have been secretly directing a campaign of intimidation against her.

50 says she never alleges he personally made a single call, sent a text, left a voicemail or instructed anyone else to threaten or harass her. He claims the far more obvious explanation is that Mayers worked as his assistant from 2007 until 2019, and people were simply trying to reach him using the number they'd long associated with him.

He also says, if she really felt she was being harassed, she could have just changed her phone number and let her contacts know ... but he says she didn't do that.

50 added she took too long to file the case and blew past the statute of limitations ... pointing out Mayers waited more than seven years after her employment ended before filing suit in April 2026.

As for the splashier allegations in the complaint -- including references to his past bankruptcy and an alleged request to file a false police report -- 50 says they're completely irrelevant to the legal claims and were included only to generate headlines and poison public opinion against him.

As TMZ first reported, Mayers sued Fif in April ... accusing him of intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, alleging he gave out her phone number and caused years of threatening calls and messages after firing her in 2019.