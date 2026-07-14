Travis Scott Sued by Boat Workers Over Alleged 2024 Yacht Fight

Travis Scott's 2024 yacht meltdown is back making waves ... because the boat workers involved are now suing him, claiming the rapper turned a luxury charter into a violent nightmare.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the crew says Travis chartered a yacht in Miami in 2024, brought along several women, security, and alcohol ... and things allegedly spiraled after he demanded to take out a jet ski, which the captain says he refused because Travis appeared too intoxicated.

The captain claims Travis then ordered the captain to head to a nearby marina before suddenly jumping off the boat onto a dock ... leaving his guests stranded aboard for roughly 30 minutes.

When Travis eventually came back, the captain said he was angry and confrontational. The captain claims he decided to end the charter because of Travis' behavior and told him everyone needed to leave.

That's when the situation allegedly turned physical ... according to the suit, Travis attacked the captain, threatened to kill him, and told him he was "dead." The captain says Travis' own security initially stepped in to calm things down ... but Travis allegedly fired the guard on the spot.

The lawsuit says additional marina workers rushed over to help, only to become targets themselves. They allege Travis assaulted multiple workers and, as they tried to get off the yacht, charged back toward them and drove his shoulder into two crew members ... sending one woman crashing into a table and injuring her.

The plaintiffs also claim Travis blocked them from leaving the boat until police finally removed him. They are now suing for battery, assault, and false imprisonment, among other claims, and are seeking damages.

As TMZ previously reported, Travis was arrested after the incident in Miami ... but prosecutors later dropped the disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges. This lawsuit, however, is now taking the alleged fallout from that night into civil court.