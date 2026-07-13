Hunter Biden And Nick Fuentes Sit Down For Explosive Political Discussion

As if American politics could get any weirder ... former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, sat down for a discussion with far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes ... and they almost came to blows!!!

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Hunter, Nick, and Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 met up in a Philadelphia motel room Sunday for a "no question off limits" discussion.

We're told they wanted to see if a Democratic president's son and a right-wing streamer could find common ground ... and the conversation got explosive!

During the discussion, Nick and Hunter shared laughs and ideas ... but they also got into heated arguments ... and at one point, Andrew almost had to step in to prevent them from turning this meeting into a boxing match!

The big question ... how did someone manage to get Hunter and Nick in a motel room to discuss politics in the first place?

Turns out ... Nick reached out to Andrew's camp, seeking an interview where he could express how his views have evolved and clarify some of the misconceptions about him.

It sounds like Hunter and Andrew were already cooking something up, and Andrew's team invited Nick into the fold ... and he jumped at the opportunity.

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Hunter and Nick are both known for outrageous comments ... so, don't be shocked if that's what comes from this.

Just last week, Hunter unabashedly said he would start an OnlyFans account while on "Friends Keep Secrets." Nick is known for takes that have labelled him as antisemitic and an advocate for the U.S. to become an authoritarian, Christian-nationalist dictatorship.