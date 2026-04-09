Hunter Biden Wants a Cage Match With Donald Trump's Sons Eric and Don Jr.

Oh, how the tables have turned ... instead of young immigrants, now Donald Trump's own children might be thrown into a cage for a change ... Hunter Biden just posted a video saying he wants a piece of DT's sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Play video content Instagram / @channel5

Watch the clip ... while announcing he'll be joining Andrew Callaghan and his Channel 5 YouTube channel on tour this month, Hunter also let slip that Andrew is "trying to organize a cage match" between Eric, Don Jr., and Hunter.

And Hunter couldn't be more into the idea!

Hunter said, "I told him I'd do it -- 100 percent in if he can pull it off."

The match could be the perfect preview to UFC Freedom 250, set to take place at the White House this summer. Ball is in your court, Don and Eric!

But even if the Trump boys chicken out, fans can still expect to catch Hunter on the road. The scheduled stops include cities like Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque.

According to Hunter, Andrew has plenty of surprises in store.