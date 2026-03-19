UFC Freedom 250 Fights At White House Will Be Sanctioned, Count As Pro Fights

UFC Freedom 250 has secured an organization to oversee the fights at the White House ... Dana White's promotion partnered with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which will officially license and regulate the bouts on the South Lawn.

The move allows the UFC to sidestep the local D.C. Sports Commission after the group voiced concerns over the event.

🚨 THE FULL UFC WHITE HOUSE CARD IS FINALLY HERE



ILIA TOPURIA VS JUSTIN GAETHJE 🏆

ALEX PEREIRA VS CIRYL GANE 🏆

O’MALLEY VS ZAHABI

RUFFY VS CHANDLER

NICKAL VS DAUKAUS

LOPES VS GARCIA pic.twitter.com/5jJoSNTgMY @acdmma_

The UFC shared the news Thursday morning, announcing ABC "will serve as an independent third party to advise on the regulatory operations for the unprecedented UFC event scheduled for Sunday, June 14, on the grounds of the iconic White House."

Without a sanctioning body's involvement, the White House fights would not count as professional bouts.

Marc Ratner, the UFC Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, said the UFC "is the gold standard for athletic safety in combat sports," and that those same standards will be on full display at this historic card.

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"We thank the Association of Boxing Commissions for lending their expertise to ensure the highest standards of competitive integrity and professional governance to a truly unprecedented stage for MMA."

As for the questions raised by the D.C. Combat Sports Commission, Andrew Huff, the chair, said in an interview with The Washington Post that the UFC had not obtained a permit from his office -- meaning the results would not count towards a fighter's official record.

Timothy Shipman, the President of the ABC, said that since the event is being held on federal land, they do not have an obligation to select a state athletic commission to run the event.

"The UFC has further confirmed that it will abide by all applicable regulatory requirements in support of this event, including all required medical examinations, pre-bout and post-bout physicals and athlete safety protocols."

"All bouts on this card are officially licensed and sanctioned contests."