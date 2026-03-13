Dana White Says UFC Giving Away 85,000 Free Tickets To UFC White House Event

Play video content UFC

The UFC's highly anticipated White House is three months away ... and Dana White has good news for fans hoping to pull up to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., announcing they're going to give out 85,000 FREE tickets!

White revealed the news Thursday night while running through some of the promotion's upcoming events, when he was asked about the ticketing situation for Freedom 250.

"We're gonna be ticketing 85,000 people in The Ellipse, and the tickets are free," White said. "We'll announce how we're giving them away soon, but you should plan on going to Washington, D.C. for this event."

If you are unfamiliar with the layout of the White House ... The Ellipse is a park located south of the President's house. While it's not the location of the actual fights -- that'll be on the South Lawn -- Dana says you'll be able to sit in the park and watch the fights on the big screens as you take in the vibe.

🚨 THE FULL UFC WHITE HOUSE CARD IS FINALLY HERE



ILIA TOPURIA VS JUSTIN GAETHJE 🏆

ALEX PEREIRA VS CIRYL GANE 🏆

O’MALLEY VS ZAHABI

RUFFY VS CHANDLER

NICKAL VS DAUKAUS

LOPES VS GARCIA pic.twitter.com/5jJoSNTgMY @acdmma_

As for the card itself ... it was finally revealed during UFC 326 last weekend. Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje are the main event, where they'll unify the lightweight title. Alex Pereira will serve as the co-main event, taking on Ciryl Gane, as he looks to make history as the first fighter to be champion in three different divisions.