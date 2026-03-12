Cain Velasquez Breaks Silence After Release From Prison

Play video content

Cain Velasquez has finally broken his silence after nearly a year behind bars ... thanking everyone for their "love and support."

Velasquez shared the video on his Instagram Wednesday evening, saying he's been spending the last few weeks "getting used to the normal things."

"I just want to take this time here to thank everybody for the constant support," he said. "You have no idea what your words and your encouragement and your love has meant to me and my family. Just thank you."

Now that he is a free man ... Cain said he is going to focus on slowly reintroducing himself to the world -- while not shocking himself after his release.

As we previously reported ... the former UFC heavyweight champion was reunited with his family last month after being released from a California prison, where he served time for attempting to shoot a man accused of molesting one of his family members.

Video shared on X captured the moment he was dropped off by prison officials to be reunited with his family -- which featured a mariachi band for the emotional moment.

Here's the moment Cain Velasquez reunited with his family



(Video courtesy of Mariachi Jalisciense) pic.twitter.com/g3AwgeYtrD @mma_kings

The 43-year-old pleaded no contest to the charges in the case ... which alleged he shot at the vehicle carrying Harry Goularte -- the man accused of molesting one of his family members.