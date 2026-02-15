Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Released From Prison on Parole

Cain Velasquez -- a former UFC heavyweight champion -- has been reunited with his family after spending 11 months locked up for allegedly attempting to shoot a man accused of molesting one of his family members.

In video shared to X, you see the moment Cain gets dropped off by a shuttle and greets his kids after leaving a California prison Sunday. A mariachi band launched into a festive tune upon his arrival, making it an all-out welcome home party for the retired mixed martial artist.

Here's the moment Cain Velasquez reunited with his family



Cain was released on parole.

Remember ... Cain pled no contest to charges related to a shooting that took place in February 2022. Cain allegedly shot at the vehicle of Harry Goularte, who was reportedly accused of molesting Cain's 4-year-old son.

Goularte is still facing a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor, ESPN reports. According to the outlet, Cain has also filed a civil case against Goularte.

While Cain was sentenced to five years, he received credit for time he spent in the county jail after he was initially arrested, as well as for time he spent on house arrest leading up to his 2024 trial.