UFC's White House Card Announced, Justin Gaethje Vs. Ilia Topuria Headline

After months of speculation, rumors, and fighters campaigning to be a part of the event … the UFC finally made it official Saturday night, announcing the promotion's "Freedom 250" card during UFC 326!

Ilia Topuria, lightweight champ, and Justin Gaethje, interim lightweight champ, got the top spot, main eventing the historic card ... which will go down Sunday, June 14 at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C.!

Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane will serve as the co-main ... with the interim heavyweight belt on the line. Pereira will look to become the first fighter to be champion in three different divisions.

The rest of the main card rounds out like this ... "Suga" Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia.

Each fight, except for Pereira and Gane, features an American fighter.

The announcement puts an end to months of speculation surrounding the event

As for the setup, the event is expected to take place on the South Lawn, with a limited crowd in attendance.

Just 98 days until Freedom 250!