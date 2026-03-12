UFC's Michael Chandler Promises No Injuries During 'Historic' Training With FBI

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michael Chandler is packing his bags for Quantico to train FBI agents ... and he joined "TMZ Live" ahead of the trip to give Kash Patel some comfort in case the director plans to be in attendance -- saying he's not looking to break anyone's bones.

The 13th-ranked UFC lightweight chopped it up with Harvey and Charles on Thursday ... and he hopes to take a "white belt mentality" to the FBI training facility when he gets boots on the ground this weekend.

You may ask, what's a white belt mentality? Well, in Chandler's own words, it's all about wanting to get better.

"Yes, we are hand-to-hand combat experts in the cage," he said. "They have their own type of training, but why not bring the two different thought processes together. Have that white belt mentality, and you can always learn something new every single day."

"We're gonna go out there, do some training, chop it up, talk about different scenarios, and have a good time and get better."

The 39-year-old kept it real with us -- he's not certain what to expect once they get things underway -- but believes it will be more "exploratory" and evolve over time.

"I've got a run of show, a schedule so to speak, when we get there this weekend," he said. "We'll probably just continue to bounce ideas off of each other, and this thing will probably be a living, breathing thing as we continue to move forward."

He's also unsure whether Kash Patel will be in attendance, but even if he is and gets involved in the training, he doesn't want to lay the smackdown too hard on the FBI director.

"I definitely don't want to be the guy who breaks Kash Patel's leg or orbital bone," Chandler said. "I'm going out there to increase the stock and be of service, so to speak. Not put Kash Patel on the sideline, the injured reserve list."

"That would be an absolute nightmare."