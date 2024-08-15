Michael Chandler Still Wants Conor McGregor Fight, But Won't Wait Forever

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michael Chandler's Christmas wish is to put his fist through Conor McGregor's face on the UFC's December card -- and while Santa Claus can't help here -- Dana White can, and Iron Mike desperately hopes he books the long-awaited fight as UFC 310's main event!

TMZ Sports talked to 38-year-old Chandler on Wednesday ... and asked the #6 ranked lightweight for his reaction to White recently declaring McGregor (and therefore Michael) would NOT be fighting in 2024.

"If [Conor and I] can fight in December, let's do it. I'm in. But the fact of the matter is I've stayed ready since I left training camp for that June 29 fight and I am staying ready to take a fight. Any fight, if this fight doesn't look like it's happening in December," Chandler told us.

Of course, as Michael referenced, he was supposed to face Conor at UFC 303 in early summer ... but McGregor pulled out with an injury to his toe.

Despite Dana seemingly shutting the door on a 2024 appearance for Conor, Michael's still hopeful a contract can be reached this year.

"As far as I know, this fight's got some very huge prospects to fight by the end of the year. And Conor's ready, I'm ready. Let's sign on the dotted line!"

Mike -- who hasn't fought since facing Dustin Poirier in November 2022 -- also addressed the detractors who have accused him of waiting for Conor, with nothing to show for it in the end. The UFC star says he has absolutely zero regrets.

"I got more promotion, probably made some pretty decent change and I'm very happy with my decision."

As for McGregor's response to Dana, it's crystal clear Conor isn't letting go of the December target date, either.

“Ah Dana, December is the date!” McGregor wrote in an X post that he's since deleted.

“Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!”

Bottom line for Chandler ... "The UFC puts fights together that make sense, that get people's athletic and exciting juices flowing and I think they drop the ball huge on this one if they don't make this fight."