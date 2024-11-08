Michael Chandler Expects Donald Trump To Attend UFC 309 After Election Win

He Told Me He'd Be There If He Beat Kamala!!!

Donald Trump's victory lap after beating Kamala Harris might just include a stop at UFC 309 ... as Michael Chandler tells TMZ Sports he's under the impression the president-elect will be there next weekend.

Chandler -- who's fighting Charles Oliveira on the card's co-main event -- says one of the last times he talked to Trump in the leadup to Tuesday's election, The Don told him he'd show up to the Nov. 16 fight night at Madison Square Garden if he beat Harris on Nov 5.

"He said, 'I'll either be there on Nov. 16 because we won the election, or if I lost, I'll be depressed and I won't show up,'" Chandler told us.

"Obviously, he won the election, so it sounds like he's going to be there."

Trump, of course, is no stranger to attending Dana White's big events ... he's been at a bunch through the years -- including back in June, when he made the trip to Newark, N.J. for UFC 302.

Unknown yet if his plans are still intact following the big election night victory ... but Chandler said he's sure hopeful Trump will be there, as he's been a huge supporter of DT's over the years.

In fact, he says he's got a USA 'fit planned for the big championship tilt vs. Oliveira.

"I will have the American flag on my person," the 38-year-old promised. "And it'll be an honor to go out there, get my hand raised, at the world's most iconic arena, in front of our president-elect, and it's going to be a good night at Madison Square Garden."

As for his opponent, Oliveira, who's from Brazil, told us he thinks it'd be cool to square off with Chandler in front of Trump.