Michael Chandler Wants Conor McGregor Fight at White House

If the UFC is having a Fourth of July fight night at the White House, Michael Chandler wants in on it BADLY -- telling TMZ Sports he's throwing his hat in the ring ... and he's down to finally settle the score with Conor McGregor!!

We caught up with Iron Mike this week ... and with all the chatter surrounding Dana White and President Donald Trump hoping to put on an Independence Day extravaganza at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue next year, we had to ask if he's interested.

🇺🇸 President Donald Trump says he will host a UFC fight at the White House as part of the America 250 celebration 👀



"We're gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House... championship fight."

Short answer?? Hell. Yes.

Chandler said considering his love for both fighting and America, it only makes sense ... and while a lot can happen in the next 11 months, he wouldn't turn down an opportunity to get in the Octagon with McGregor to officially end their season of "The Ultimate Fighter" once and for all.

The only place where disputes truly get settled.



The White House. 🇺🇸☘️

But Chandler made it clear he's not waiting around for McGregor ... but does feel like Notorious will eventually fight again -- and he's hoping he gets his chance, as it's "the fight that I want."

It seems mutual, 'cause both Chandler and McGregor have teased the possibility on social media.

We also spoke to Chandler about Ben Askren's recovery ... and he opened up on how important Funky is to his success.

In fact, Chandler said he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for Askren ... so helping out behind the scenes and raising money for his treatment was only right.

Back to the White House talk -- we also chatted with famous UFC announcer Bruce Buffer about the potential patriotic punch fest ... and he weighed in on Jon Jones coming out of retirement for the sole purpose of getting on the card.