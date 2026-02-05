UFC's Ilia Topuria Reaches Deal W/ Ex-Wife, Training For Return To Octagon

It's only a matter of time until Ilia Topuria's back in the Octagon ... 'cause TMZ Sports has confirmed the lightweight champ has struck a deal with his ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui, after previously claiming he was the victim of bogus domestic violence allegations.

The agreement, first reported by Marca in Spain, comes after Topuria posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, showing him back in the gym training ... with a caption reading, "The Champ is back!!!"

We're told the 155 lb. champion went back to training "weeks ago."

It's still unclear when Ilia wishes to return to the cage, but it'll likely be sometime in the middle of 2026 ... and fans are pumped!

The news comes after the 29-year-old announced in December 2025 that he would be stepping away from fighting, saying he was being extorted with "false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met."

At the time, Ilia, responding to a lawsuit filed by Giorgina, said ... "This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats."

But, thanks to the deal they've reached, the lawsuit is no longer a concern, and Topuria is moving forward with his career.

It comes at a good time for the UFC, which just crowned Justin Gaethje interim lightweight champion nearly two weeks ago after his violent clash with Paddy Pimblett during the UFC 324 main event.

If the UFC wishes to make the most out of IT's return, they've got a huge event at the White House planned for June 14.