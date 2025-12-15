UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Stepping Away From Fighting To Address Abuse Allegations

Ilia Topuria -- the current UFC lightweight champion -- announced he'll be stepping away from fighting “temporarily” as he deals with issues in his personal life ... claiming he is being extorted with "false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met."

The 28-year-old shared the news in a lengthy message posted to his Instagram, saying it was not a decision he took lightly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point where you must address them directly," Topuria said.

Topuria did not specify who is doing the alleged extorting ... but added that all relevant evidence "has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video materials."

"This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats."

It’s unclear if the UFC plans to force him to vacate the title. They currently have an interim lightweight title fight on the books for next month in Las Vegas, which will see Justin Gaethje take on Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria (17-0) last fought in June at UFC 317 when he faced Charles Oliveira, defeating Do Bronx in the first round via knockout.