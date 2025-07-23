UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Rocks Nelk Boys During Sparring Session

Ilia Topuria just gave Nelk Boys haters an absolute treat -- the current UFC lightweight champion didn't pull any punches in sparring sessions with the YouTubers ... resulting in some hilarious content!!

The group posted their workout with the champ to their YouTube channel Wednesday ... and as you would expect, they got their asses handed to them.

The first victim was Steiny. Topuria backed him into a corner and laid some light hits before he fell. He did get back up ... but then Topuria landed a right that sent him to the mat.

Next up was Kyle Forgeard, who ate a punch right to the jaw that sent him to all fours.

"I'm seeing stars right now," he said.

Finally, it was Salim ... who tried to hit a takedown on him but got stuffed. Ilia had some fun with it, saying he looked like "Islam [Makhachev's] favorite fighter."

A wicked shot to the body sent Salim crumbling to the floor, and he said he might have to vomit.

But in the end, it was all in good fun, as Salim posted them out to a steak dinner after the video went live.

Some folks probably got a kick outta the group getting knocked around a little bit, as they found themselves in controversy after interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Nelk Boys' "Full Send Podcast."