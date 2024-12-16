Megan Eugenio Splits From Nelk Boys' Kyle Forgeard Over Cheating Allegations

Megan Eugenio -- AKA "Overtime Megan" -- announced her split from Kyle Forgeard of the Nelk Boys on Monday ... claiming he cheated on her while he was in Australia.

The TikTok star, who boasts 2.6 million followers on the platform, posted a video laying out the allegations ... saying, "Not me seeing a TikTok of my boyfriend (now ex) cheating on me on his trip to Australia."

A fan left a comment, saying, "See me personally I would never." Eugenio responded back by saying, "Well classy normal people don't cheat!"

While it's unclear when the two officially began their relationship ... they were linked together in early 2024.

During a podcast appearance in March, Eugenio addressed her dating life ... saying she was talking to someone -- but was hesitant to go public with it.

"The second that I like fully put it out there, that like I'm with someone and like name drop, the evil eye turns on me, and something goes bad," she said.

