Brittany Cartwright Spending Holidays Alone, No Jax Taylor Hookup in Sight

Brittany Cartwright isn't feeling blue this Christmas season ... even though it's her first since being separated from her husband Jax Taylor.

Photogs caught up with "The Valley" star outside LAX, where she spilled all on her upcoming holiday plans amid her breakup from the "Vanderpump Rules" alum.

As Brittany put it ... she's going all out with the decorations so that her son, Cruz, can have a "very special" holiday. However, there will be one important family member missing from their celebration ... Brittany confessed Jax would not be looped into her plans this year.

Watch the video ... the reality star admitted this year's Christmas will be "tough," but she intended to be surrounded by family in Kentucky -- which will help her holiday spirit.

While BC confirmed Jax wouldn't be included this time around, she said she was open to celebrating together in the future ... but made it clear they're still on the path to divorce.

As TMZ previously reported, Brittany and Jax separated earlier in 2024 ... with Brittany filing for divorce months later in August. The estranged couple said they were dedicated to co-parenting their 3-year-old son -- but have since taken shots at one another in the press in recent weeks.

When asked if a reconciliation was at all in the cards, Brittany laughed and shook her head, adding ... "That ship has sailed."

She also issued a big "N-O" when asked if she'd have a holiday hookup with Jax.