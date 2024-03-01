'VPR' Alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright Living Separately Despite His Claim

Brittany Cartwright is NOT moving back in with her estranged husband Jax Taylor in the wake of their separation ... contrary to what Jax is suggesting to the media.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... despite the former "Vanderpump Rules" star's recent claim that he and Brittany are living together again, that's simply not the case. We're told they are, in fact, living separately at the moment.

Instead, our sources tell us Jax and Brittany are still taking time apart after fighting a lot over the past year ... which ultimately ended with them separating. Our sources say both of them need space away from each other -- part of that includes them being under different roofs right now.

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Now, Brittany did stop by the family home Thursday ... but we're told she was only there to grab some of her belongings, which she brought over to the nearby home that she's renting.

The reality stars announced their separation Thursday on their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany" -- with BC saying she needed time apart for her mental health after a rough time in their marriage.

Our sources tell us the separation was a long time coming, and it was brewing over the past year or so as they fought about a number of different things.

Jax and Brittany have been together romantically for nearly a decade and they got hitched in 2019, and we're told they're going through a tough patch in their marriage ... just like any other couple.

Our sources say the fighting isn't over any one specific issue, and more importantly -- we're told there is NO infidelity from either side here. We're told they need just time apart for their own mental health ... and for the sake of their 2-year-old son, Cruz.

Play video content TMZ Studios

We're told Cruz is shuttling back and forth between the family home where Jax lives and Brittany's rental home ... and the parents want to keep things amicable for their kid.