Brittany Cartwright Reveals Cosmetic Work She Had Before Jax Taylor Divorce

Brittany Cartwright wanted to look and feel her best before calling it quits on her marriage to Jax Taylor ... undergoing a major cosmetic procedure before all eyes were on her again.

"The Valley" star confirmed to Daily Mail that she underwent AirSculpt fat removal and skin tightening back in the spring, as she wanted to have a "revenge body" heading into the summer months.

As Brittany put it ... she wanted "to look good" after separating from her spouse -- before she filed for divorce -- amid a tumultuous year.

She added ... "I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back."

Per Brittany, she underwent the 2-hour procedure over Memorial Day weekend ... clarifying the work was mostly done on her stomach.

She continued ... "I wanted some help with contouring on my lower abdomen because after I had, my son Cruz, my stomach was just never the same ... Now I am smaller and I feel great about it."

Brittany compared the procedure to liposuction ... saying it's different, it's body sculpting -- takes out fat and tightens skin with a single treatment.

The Bravo personality, who has undergone a breast augmentation and liposuction under her chin in the past, "wasn't really nervous" about the procedure ... but noted recovery for her latest work was about 6 months.

However, she said the pain wasn't too bad ... comparing it to the soreness after a tough workout.

Brittany has also been working on her internal health, too ... taking time to heal from her big breakup from Jax, who she thought she'd spend "forever" with.

As TMZ previously reported .... Brittany filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage after separating from the "Vandperump Rules" star earlier in the year. Jax sought mental health treatment amid their split ... later revealing he had been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

The estranged spouses are currently co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Cruz, and remain costars on Season 2 of "The Valley."