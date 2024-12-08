Breckie Hill Denies Barry Keoghan Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter With Her

Breckie Hill would "Please, Please, Please" like fans to know she did not break up Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter ... even though a growing Internet rumor suggested otherwise.

The influencer, who had been noticeably silent amid the continued online gossip, finally addressed the report she and the Irish actor hooked up ... leading to his split from the pop star.

Play video content TikTok / @breckiehill

In a video posted to TikTok, Breckie said she hadn't weighed in on the untrue claim as she's been in the hospital after “getting into a skiing accident."

Yet, now that's she's on the mend, she was ready to face the rumor head on ... making it clear there was no merit in the gossip.

She noted ... "To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching 'Saltburn.'"

However, she did admit to reposting damning TikTok videos that fueled the rumor ... but as a way to highlight how "ridiculous" the whole thing was.

She added ... "I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?"

As she continued, Breckie explained she would never be the one to "homewreck any relationship," as she has been cheated on in "several different relationships."

Breckie signed off ... "I was laying in a hospital bed thinking how crazy it is that someone thought I was homewrecking Sabrina. The Sabrina Carpenter. Me homewrecking her relationship? That just would never happen."

Word of Barry and Sabrina's split broke last week, when it was reported that the couple -- who had been together around a year -- decided to take a break to focus on their respective careers.

The singer has been noticeably silent amid the breakup, focusing solely on promoting her new Christmas special on Netflix, "A Nonsense Christmas."

However, Barry addressed the growing hate he's faced online in the aftermath ... defending he could "only sit and take so much." He also hit back by deactivating his Instagram account.