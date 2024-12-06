Sabrina Carpenter Plugs Netflix Christmas Special After Barry Keoghan Split

Play video content BACKGRID

No breakup blues for Sabrina Carpenter here -- she’s ending the year spreading holiday cheer while plugging her new variety special ... and Barry Keoghan's clearly nowhere near her mind RN!

The singer was serving up major holiday glam at the NYC screening of Netflix's "A Nonsense Christmas" last night, looking stunning in a fuzzy black-and-white faux fur outfit, paired with matching heels.

Sabrina was totally in her element, striking poses for the cameras before opening the door for fans and inviting them in to check out her special, which is dropping later Friday on Netflix.

The singer’s had an epic year, and it looks like her newly single status is only fueling her fire -- her work game is stronger than ever, and those wins just keep piling up!