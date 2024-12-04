Barry Keoghan Films 'Crime 101' in First Sighting Since Sabrina Carpenter Split

Barry Keoghan is focusing on his job in the wake of his split from Sabrina Carpenter ... shooting movie scenes in downtown Los Angeles after news of their breakup.

The Irish actor was spotted on the set of "Crime 101" ... rocking platinum blond hair for some scenes at a Denny's ... the first time we've seen Barry since the split.

Barry appeared to have a motorcycle helmet and jacket in hand as he walked into the store as cameras were rolling. The thriller is due out next year and his costars include Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth and Nick Nolte ... among others.

As you know ... Barry and Sabrina have decided to go their separate ways after dating for about a year.

According to People, the pop star and the actor are too "career-focused" to keep seeing each other and they are taking a break to focus on their jobs.