Sabrina Carpenter L.A. Show Brings Out Selena Gomez and BF Benny Blanco

Sabrina Carpenter's celeb squad kept the star power rolling in L.A. -- night 3 of her "Short n' Sweet" tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California brought out none other than Selena Gomez and her BF Benny Blanco.

Peep these pics of Selena rolling up Sunday -- rocking a head-to-toe pink rabbit onesie with floppy ears for max cozy vibes, while Benny sported a pastel pink tie-dye hoodie to match the laid-back energy.

Selena and Benny ditched the PDA for the night, with the actress arriving alongside her little sis Gracie and some pals, calling it one of her favorite nights in an IG Stories shout-out.

Jessica Alba and Lance Bass also brought the star power, showing up all smiles to catch Sabrina's performance and soak in the vibes.