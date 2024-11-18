Sabrina Carpenter L.A. Concert Brings Out Celeb-Packed Crowd
Sabrina Carpenter was working late, 'cause she's a singer -- serving major glam vibes as she lit up the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for the latest stop on her "Short n’ Sweet" tour.
The singer's audience Sunday night was a total star-studded affair ... with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and even Blue Ivy -- solo, no Beyoncé -- front and center, soaking in Sabrina’s show-stopping, lingerie-inspired looks as she brought the house down.
John Mayer, Robin Thicke, Noah Cyrus, and Madelaine Petsch were also spotted vibing to Sabrina’s set -- proving this was the place to be.
Sabrina was totally in her element, rocking those itty-bitty outfits while belting out her hits like "Juno," "Feather," "Espresso," and more.
Sabrina even surprised fans by "arresting" Domingo, the 'SNL' heartthrob played by Marcello Hernandez, who made his viral sketch debut last month.
With Sabrina's 6 recent Grammy noms under her belt, it's undoubtedly been a huge year for her -- and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Christina Aguilera dropped in to surprise the crowd at her gig Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Talk about next-level stardom!