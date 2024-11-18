Sabrina Carpenter L.A. Concert Brings Out Celeb-Packed Crowd

Play video content Instagram/@thekiaforum

Sabrina Carpenter was working late, 'cause she's a singer -- serving major glam vibes as she lit up the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for the latest stop on her "Short n’ Sweet" tour.

The singer's audience Sunday night was a total star-studded affair ... with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and even Blue Ivy -- solo, no Beyoncé -- front and center, soaking in Sabrina’s show-stopping, lingerie-inspired looks as she brought the house down.

John Mayer, Robin Thicke, Noah Cyrus, and Madelaine Petsch were also spotted vibing to Sabrina’s set -- proving this was the place to be.

Sabrina was totally in her element, rocking those itty-bitty outfits while belting out her hits like "Juno," "Feather," "Espresso," and more.

Play video content Instagram/@thekiaforum

Sabrina even surprised fans by "arresting" Domingo, the 'SNL' heartthrob played by Marcello Hernandez, who made his viral sketch debut last month.