Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Sexy Phillies 'Fit Before Pivotal NLDS Game 4 Vs. Mets
Sabrina Carpenter Throws Support Behind Phillies ... Check Out My Phit!!!
Tom DeLonge ain't the only celeb looking to bring some good luck to an MLB team this month ... Sabrina Carpenter pledged her allegiance to the Phillies on Tuesday night -- with a sexy outfit!!
As Philadelphia was gearing up for its pivotal Game 4 NLDS matchup with the Mets, Carpenter threw on a Phils jersey while performing at Wells Fargo Arena to give the squad her support.
Check out video from the pop star's concert ... Carpenter -- who's from Pennsylvania -- tossed on the steamy 'fit, which featured a No. 69 jersey, for a rendition of "Espresso" ... and everyone in attendance ate it up.
Afterward, Carpenter made it clear she wasn't just pandering to the Philadelphia crowd -- writing on her Instagram page, "Hometown show!!! I can't believe I played the arena I grew up going to."
🚨| Sabrina Carpenter wearing a "Phillies" jersey for "Espresso" at tonight's show! #PhillyShortnSweet pic.twitter.com/SAdn7tDPRi— Short n' Sweet Tour (@ShortnSweetTour) October 9, 2024 @ShortnSweetTour
"I love you forever Philly," she added.
The Phils, of course, could certainly use all the magic Carpenter can muster up ... as they're currently behind in the series with New York, 2-1.
It worked for DeLonge and the Padres, and it's been working for Grimace and the Mets to this point -- so, gotta imagine Phillies fans will be saying "please, please, please" in a few different ways after first pitch at Citi Field later Wednesday.