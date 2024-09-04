Sabrina Carpenter Superfan Drives 'Sab Cab,' Huge Picture of Singer on Back Window

Come Take a Ride in 'The Sab Cab' ...

Sabrina Carpenter's getting some free promotion on the roadways ... 'cause a fan pimped out their ride as a tribute to her -- complete with a huge photo covering the back window.

Here's the deal ... several TikTokers are posting vids of "The Sab Cab" -- a BMW outfitted with a bunch of stickers and other tributes to Sabrina Carpenter -- rolling down the road.

Check it out ... "Jesus Was A Carpenter" and "Honk If You Love Espresso" is written on the back along with the vehicle's unofficial name jazzing up the trunk ... and a stretched picture of the album cover for "Short n' Sweet" with a big American flag on the rear window.

Not sure how much the portrait's cutting down on the driver's visibility ... but, people online are seeing and absolutely loving the creative direction.

Turns out the New Jersey car has its own TikTok account -- "thesabcab" on the popular video sharing site -- and, its owner posted a vid last week capturing the process of turning his Beamer into a visual love letter to SC.

Of course, Sabrina's nearing the end of a huge summer for her ... full of modeling campaigns, exciting performances and surprise music video smooches with A-list stars.