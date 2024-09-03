Sabrina Carpenter Makes Good On Vow To Beat Travis Scott For Nicki Minaj

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sabrina Carpenter's runaway "Espresso" hit song has brewed into a No. 1 album for the singer in a photo finish -- only beating Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" retro release by 600 units!!!

sabrina carpenter tweet about billboard charts

The Billboard 200 officially released the nail-biter results for this week on Tuesday -- after a down-to-the-wire delay due to the Labor Day holiday.

Sabrina had previously promised a victory to avenge Nicki Minaj against Travis -- his 2018 "Astroworld" album versus Nicki's "Queen" album was a showdown for the ages -- and you can see just how close Sabrina's "Short n' Sweet" narrowly got the job done!

MAJOR PROPS!!!

Nicki gave Sabrina a shoutout for her encouraging words, which was probably the highlight of that particular livestream.

But given the fact the two are UMG labelmates, you gotta think a collab is on the horizon.

As for Travis, taking the #2 spot for a 10-year-old project has got to feel pretty solid -- especially with it being the biggest Hip Hop album debut this year! His core fans still think he was robbed after leading for most of last week.

Kind of goes to show just how lousy other rap releases have been!!!

