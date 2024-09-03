Sabrina Carpenter Makes Good On Vow To Beat Travis Scott For Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter's runaway "Espresso" hit song has brewed into a No. 1 album for the singer in a photo finish -- only beating Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" retro release by 600 units!!!

The Billboard 200 officially released the nail-biter results for this week on Tuesday -- after a down-to-the-wire delay due to the Labor Day holiday.

Sabrina had previously promised a victory to avenge Nicki Minaj against Travis -- his 2018 "Astroworld" album versus Nicki's "Queen" album was a showdown for the ages -- and you can see just how close Sabrina's "Short n' Sweet" narrowly got the job done!

Nicki gave Sabrina a shoutout for her encouraging words, which was probably the highlight of that particular livestream.

But given the fact the two are UMG labelmates, you gotta think a collab is on the horizon.

As for Travis, taking the #2 spot for a 10-year-old project has got to feel pretty solid -- especially with it being the biggest Hip Hop album debut this year! His core fans still think he was robbed after leading for most of last week.