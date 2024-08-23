Sabrina Carpenter Makes Out With Jenna Ortega In New Music Video 'Taste'

Barry Keoghan might wanna avert his eyes ... 'cause Sabrina Carpenter is locking lips with none other than Jenna Ortega!

The girls got fans' hearts racing and tongues wagging about a hot and heavy make-out session in Sabrina's new music video for "Taste," which dropped Friday.

The vid clearly takes inspo from Jenna’s signature horror chops ... with voodoo dolls, machetes, supernatural powers and limbs flying everywhere as they duke it out over the same guy.

But just when you think Jenna’s won the showdown with her sultry mouth-to-mouth with the guy -- plot twist -- turns out it’s all about the girls' steamy attraction to each other.

Their kiss, along with the lyrics, "You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you," wraps up the vid with a bang ... revealing these 2 find their happily ever after ... with each other.