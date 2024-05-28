Jenna Ortega Supports Palestine Months After Melissa Barrera's 'Scream' Firing

Jenna Ortega has voiced her support for Palestine ... 6 months after her "Scream" costar, Melissa Barrera, was fired from the franchise for doing the same thing.

The actress -- who played Melissa's little sister in 2022's "Scream" and 2023's "Scream VI" -- took to her Instagram on Tuesday, sharing her stance on the Israel-Hamas war after airstrikes hit Rafah and reportedly killed at least 45 people.

The "Wednesday" star wrote ... "Masses debating over a ceasefire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered. Where is the humanity."

She also shared Pedro Pascal's ceasefire plea on her Instagram Stories, which read, "All eyes on Rafah." In fact, Jenna has actually been sharing pro-Palestine content for several weeks, posting fundraisers and information to the Highlights section of her Instagram account.

However, Jenna was noticeably tight-lipped after Melissa was booted from the horror franchise back in November ... for sharing similar pro-Palestine sentiments.

ICYMI ... Melissa sparked controversy when she shared an Israeli professor's post, in which the academic suggested Israel was conducting a Genocide.

Melissa added ... "Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself."

Jenna exited the 'Scream' franchise not long after Melissa ... but her "Wednesday" filming schedule was originally said to be the reason for her departure. Yet, JO notably liked an Instagram post which spoke about Melissa standing her ground during the controversy.

Melissa also confirmed in March that she and Jenna have remained friends, saying ... "We chatted for a while, and I love her so much. She’s been very supportive of me, and we’re sisters for life."

Jenna likely won't face the same ramifications as Melissa at this point in the conflict, however ... as several A-listers have called for a ceasefire in Gaza -- including Hunter Schafer, Angelina Jolie, Gigi Hadid, Mark Ruffalo, among countless others.