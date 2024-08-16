Barry Keoghan Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Breakup Rumor

Barry Keoghan is making it clear the gossip about him splitting from GF Sabrina Carpenter is a bunch of "Nonsense" ... by showing his lady some love online.

Fans began speculating about the couple's relationship after an online report Friday claiming they'd called it quits. However, the Irish actor subtly shut down the rumor by taking to Instagram and hitting "like" on the pop star's latest sultry upload ... where she wore a baby-blue crop top, underwear, garter and heels.

Alongside the image, SC promoted her upcoming album, "Short n’ Sweet" ... which Sabrina revealed will also include a bonus track on the vinyl edition.

If Barry and Sabrina had actually broken up, it would be kinda odd for him to hit the heart on her IG post. So, he seems to be signaling everything's fine between them.

Sabrina and Barry were first romantically linked in December 2023, when they grabbed a bite to eat in L.A. after previously meeting at Paris Fashion Week. By February, they were fully a couple ... confirmed by cozying up to each other at a Grammy after-party.

Barry started showing up to support Sabrina at her concerts ... including her set at this year's Coachella.

Barry proved to be Sabrina's muse this summer, too ... the actor starred as a bad boy boyfriend in her "Please, Please, Please" music video.