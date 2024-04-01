Sabrina Carpenter's BF Barry Keoghan Reacts to Her Sexy SKIMS Shoot

Sabrina Carpenter is the new face of SKIMs lingerie thanks to a sexy new photoshoot ... and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, can't get enough.

The singer dropped a series of spicy pics Monday in collaboration with Kim Kardashian's brand -- photos showing the former Disney Channel star dressed in various lace lingerie pieces and thigh-high stockings.

Kim K. tapped the 24-year-old artist after previously dropping equally hot campaigns with Usher, Lana Del Rey and podcaster Alex Cooper earlier this year.

And, Sabrina's photoshoot certainly made a splash ... as it only took a few hours for the upload to bring in over a million likes and thousands of glowing comments.

But, one enthusiastic review stood out among the rest -- as Barry, SC's boo, shared just how much he loved the campaign.

In the comments section, Barry left a fire emoji and a sweating emoji ... also writing out the phrase "barbie emoji," clearly referencing the first pic where Sabrina wore a pink, lace corset top and itty-bitty underwear.

Sabrina and Barry have been inseparable since first stepping out in December 2023 for a dinner date in L.A. The Oscar-nominated actor even flew out to Singapore in early March to watch Sabrina open for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.