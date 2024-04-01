Sabrina Carpenter's BF Barry Keoghan Reacts to Her Sexy SKIMS Shoot
Sabrina Carpenter Barry Keoghan in Drool Mode Over GF's Sexy SKIMS Shoot
Sabrina Carpenter is the new face of SKIMs lingerie thanks to a sexy new photoshoot ... and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, can't get enough.
The singer dropped a series of spicy pics Monday in collaboration with Kim Kardashian's brand -- photos showing the former Disney Channel star dressed in various lace lingerie pieces and thigh-high stockings.
Kim K. tapped the 24-year-old artist after previously dropping equally hot campaigns with Usher, Lana Del Rey and podcaster Alex Cooper earlier this year.
And, Sabrina's photoshoot certainly made a splash ... as it only took a few hours for the upload to bring in over a million likes and thousands of glowing comments.
But, one enthusiastic review stood out among the rest -- as Barry, SC's boo, shared just how much he loved the campaign.
In the comments section, Barry left a fire emoji and a sweating emoji ... also writing out the phrase "barbie emoji," clearly referencing the first pic where Sabrina wore a pink, lace corset top and itty-bitty underwear.
Sabrina and Barry have been inseparable since first stepping out in December 2023 for a dinner date in L.A. The Oscar-nominated actor even flew out to Singapore in early March to watch Sabrina open for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.
With Sabrina set to make her Coachella debut later this month, we're hoping Barry brings this supportive boyfriend energy to the music festival!