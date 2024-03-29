Sabrina Carpenter's Sex Tip to Women, 'Don't Get Pregnant'

Sabrina Carpenter has a message for all the ladies out there who are having sex -- and it basically amounts to ... avoid unplanned pregnancies if you can.

The singer did an interview with Cosmopolitan this week, and she was asked if she had any sex tips for their readers -- mostly geared toward women, it seems -- and SC was fairly straightforward in what she considers sage advice for young ladies.

Sabrina says, "I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip. Be smart. Use protection."

She continues by saying there's a perception about her that she's overly sexual -- but Sabrina says it's the opposite ... and she's much more thoughtful about sex than some might think.

Sabrina finishes ... "But, in a real way, my advice is: Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe. Boring answer."

Her response here is interesting, especially since Sabrina is dating Barry Keoghan right now -- who's been labeled as a sex symbol lately ... y'know, on account of his work on 'Saltburn.'