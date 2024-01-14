Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Together at Interactive Museum in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan don't seem to be hiding their romance anymore ... enjoying a public date night this weekend.

The singer/actress and her new actor beau stepped out for a low-key date at a museum on Saturday ... where they got to play with the open-air venue's many interactive pieces, some of which clearly blew Keoghan away.

Check out the pics going around on social media ... it's hard to see Sabrina's expression, but one shot of Barry from the side clearly shows the star's mouth hanging wide open.

No PDA in the pics, but these two are clearly comfortable with each other -- in fact, SC and BK enjoyed a dinner date in Brentwood early last month ... so, this ain't their first rodeo.

As you know, Barry recently revealed in an interview with GQ he'd split with his longtime partner and baby mama Alyson Kierans (who bears a striking resemblance to Sabrina BTW). They're co-parenting one-year-old son Brando.