Tom DeLonge Leads Epic Rendition Of 'All The Small Things' At Padres Playoff Game

Fernando Tatis Jr. got Petco Park rockin' with an early home run Tuesday night -- but Tom DeLonge made sure the Padres party kept on going later in the evening ... when he led the crowd in a legendary rendition of a Blink-182 classic.

It all went down during Game 3 of San Diego's National League Division Series with the Dodgers ... when the Padres were trying to take a commanding 2-1 series lead over their hated rival.

FERNANDO TATIS JR!! ELECTRIC!!! ⚡️



📲 Watch in 4K on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DvnyoAIs1M pic.twitter.com/cDid5fUVB2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2024 @MLBONFOX

Tatis Jr. did his part in the second inning, blasting a two-run homer to give the Pads a 6-1 lead.

But, after the Dodgers clawed back to make things 5-6, it was DeLonge's turn to make sure the players and fans had enough energy to hang on for the dub ... and he delivered.

Check out video from the stadium ... DeLonge -- a San Diego native and huge Padres fan -- grabbed the mic during a break in the action, and belted out "All The Small Things," and everyone in the crowd loved it.

SD would go on to secure the victory not long after.

Of course, it's not the first time DeLonge's put his good-luck touches on the Padres this month. He threw out a first pitch during their Wild Card Series with the Braves -- and he also gifted SD star Kyle Higashioka one of his guitars following a big game.

Plus, "All The Small Things" has become a rallying cry for the team ... even before DeLonge graced the mic on Tuesday night.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.