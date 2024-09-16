New York Mets Honoring Grimace With Commemorative Purple Seat At Citi Field

The New York Mets are in a tight race for the final wild card spot in the MLB postseason -- currently tied with the Atlanta Braves -- and they're clearly hoping that honoring a blast from their near past provides them some good luck down the home stretch!!

According to MLB reporter Mike Mazzeo, the team is ready to bring back Grimace on Monday night -- and in preparation for his return, it's installed a purple seat in section 302, row 6, seat 12 of Citi Field.

The row and seat selection, of course, is very deliberate ... as the Purple celebrity made his first appearance at Citi Field on June 12 -- and following that showing, the Mets then went on a seven-game winning streak.

The McDonald's character became a rallying cry soon after for fans of the Metropolitans, with people going so far as to wear Grimace costumes to the ballpark.

Grimace crushing a beer in the pouring rain while being cheered on by adoring Mets fans.



The European mind could never comprehend this pic.twitter.com/yclSb5ft69 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2024 @JomboyMedia

Monday's recognition is all part of the team's Fan Appreciation celebration ... and Mets supporters should be able to get an up-close look at the purple character when NY gets ready for its matchup against the Washington Nationals.