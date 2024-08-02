Ruth, Cobb, Cy Young Autographed Baseball Up For Auction, Signed By Inaugural Class

Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, and Honus Wagner were enshrined in Cooperstown in 1939 at the first-ever Hall of Fame induction ceremony for America's Pastime ... and while the legendary players were together, all 11 signed a baseball!

85 years later, that ball is on the auction block at SCP Auctions ... where it's expected to sell for over $300k!

Here's the history behind the signed ball.

In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame was founded to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the invention of the game (1839). To celebrate the opening at Cooperstown, 11-then living greats -- all of whom were part of the '36, '37, '38, and '39 HOF class -- were honored.

The players ... Babe, Ty, Cy, Honus, Connie Mack, George Sisler, Pete "Grover Cleveland" Alexander, Eddie Collins, Walter Johnson, Tris Speaker, and Larry Lajoie.

As all the men were present together, a pitcher named Eddie Rommel, who played 13 seasons and won two World Series, had the smarts to grab a ball and ask the near dozen players for their autographs ... a request they all obliged.

All but Cobb's signature were done using a black fountain pen (Ty signed with blue ink). The ball, according to SCP, shows "minor spotting from age and storage."

Nearly nine decades later, on Saturday, the ball will have a new owner ... when the auction ends.

But, it won't go for cheap. The "Original 11" already has been bid on 14 times, with the high mark coming in at $150K.

And, for what it's worth, the only other OG 11 ball signed by the same group sold for over $623K just five years ago.