Packers Center Pukes On Football Before Snap To QB Malik Willis

Packers center Josh Myers had a sick game Sunday, literally ... he PUKED ON THE FOOTBALL before snapping it to his quarterback, Malik Willis.

The vomit-inducing moment went down during the second quarter of the Packers' 16-10 win over the Colts ... right as 26-year-old Myers was about to snap the ball on 3rd and 10.

The 6-foot-5, 309 pound athlete was in his stance, hand on the football, as Willis went through his cadence ... when, projectile vomit, all over the football.

Myers still snapped the ball ... and when Willis realized he puked on it, the QB decided to tuck it and run, rather than throw the puke-soaked ball.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with media after the game, and said he was confused why Willis changed the play (you don't run on 3rd & 10) at the time.

"I asked Malik why he didn't throw the ball on that third down, and he told me that Josh threw up on the ball," LaFleur said during the post-game press conference.

"I was like, 'That's the first time I've ever heard that.' Matter of fact, the official came over to me, Shawn [Hochuli] came over to me and said, 'You know, we saw you center throwing up on the ball. Do you want us to take him out next time?' I said, 'Absolutely, please do that.'"

LaFleur added, "I've never had a throw with vomit on a football. I don't think Malik probably didn't appreciate that."

Willis was making his first start for the Packers ... after franchise QB, Jordan Love, suffered a sprained MCL in the season opener.

For what it's worth, puking in games isn't something new. We've seen athletes from a bunch of sports sprew on the field of play, including star MLB pitcher Hunter Greene, who puked in his glove last month while on the mound!