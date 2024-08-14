MLB Star Hunter Greene Vomits In Glove On Mound During Reds Game

Some players kick dirt on the mound, others play with the rosin bag ... meanwhile, Reds pitcher Hunter Greene's starting his very own pre-pitch ritual -- puking on the mound!!!

Yes, it happened ... again.

25-year-old Greene was on the bump in the 5th inning in a game against the Cardinals ... when the young star turned his back to the mound, and put his glove up to his face before vomit started spraying out between the webbing.

Gross, we know ... and it happened to be caught on the live television broadcast.

Shortly after, the umpires came out to see what was going on. The game ultimately resumed, and Hunter pitched 7 great innings, giving up only 1 run on 4 hits. He struck out 8, and brought his season ERA down to 2.83.

Play video content

After the game, Reds' manager David Bell said Greene was feeling better after heaving on the field ... and praised his All-Star for his dominant performance, despite not feeling well.

"I think a lot of us feel like throwing up during the game sometimes, and it doesn't come out," Bell said during the post-game press conference. "Maybe he just feels better after that."

Hunter Greene just barfed on the mound pic.twitter.com/o9dLjmF62x — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2024 @TalkinBaseball_