Reds' Hunter Greene Vomits All Over Mound During Game

MLB star Hunter Greene uncorked a fastball on Tuesday night ... and then he unloaded the contents of his stomach -- vomiting all over the mound right in the middle of the Reds' game.

The nasty moment happened just minutes after the ace took the bump for Cincinnati's tilt with the Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Hunter Greene just barfed on the mound pic.twitter.com/o9dLjmF62x — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2024 @TalkinBaseball_

Greene walked the first batter he faced, and then in the ensuing at-bat, he threw up everywhere after making a pitch.

Check out the video from the game's broadcast, just moments after the ball hit the catcher's mitt ... Greene got sick. He needed a few seconds to compose himself afterward, but somehow, he stayed in the game.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Greene didn't pitch well after making the mess ... giving up six earned runs on seven hits in just four innings pitched.

It's actually the second time Greene has had the hiccup on the mound ... just last week, he upchucked during a game too -- though he blamed everything on the weather.