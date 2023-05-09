Royals' Amir Garrett Vomits All Over Mound During Game

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett vomited all over the mound during a game on Monday night ... but thankfully, he said after losing his dinner on the field that he's now doing OK.

The 31-year-old was pitching in the seventh inning of Kansas City's blowout win over the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium ... when he suddenly fell ill.

Video from the game's broadcast shows KC trainers raced out to check on the left-hander ... before he ultimately unloaded the contents of his stomach all over the diamond.

Garrett was then taken out of the game ... and escorted off the field.

He said after the game, though, that nothing serious was going on ... tweeting that he was "All good."

Garrett's certainly no stranger to unique moments like this at the ballpark ... you'll recall, last August, he threw a drink at a fan after he said the dude disrespected him. He later said he was sorry and sent the man some jerseys as an apology.

Play video content 8/2/22 Twitter / @TrevinMarlins, Instagram / @TrevinMarlins