Sabrina Carpenter Refuses to Talk About Love Life Outside of Music

Please, Please, Please Don't Ask About Love Life

Sabrina Carpenter wears her heart on her sleeve in her songs ... but she's not a fan of discussing her private life in the press.

The pop star made this point explicit in her new cover story for W Magazine ... stating she doesn't like to discuss her romantic life outside of her music.

As Sabrina put it ... she understands why people are curious, but her fans can listen to her chart-topping music for insight ... since she has no plans to kiss and tell.

Sabrina has been in a number of high-profile relationships ... several of which have come to an end due to rumored love triangle drama.

For instance, Olivia Rodrigo appeared to call out SC in her song "Drivers License," seemingly referring to her as the "blonde" who swooped in and stole actor Joshua Bassett from her.

Sabrina issued a rebuttal via her own song, "Because I Liked a Boy," addressing the bullying she faced because of the controversy ... but stayed relatively silent on the matter outside of that.

The singer was later linked to Shawn Mendes ... but their connection appeared to fizzle after the Canadian singer briefly reconnected with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at Coachella last year.

At the time, Sabrina avoided discussing the situation, but hinted at the heartbreak in her new song, "Taste," singing ... "I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."

These days, Sabrina is dating actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in her "Please, Please, Please" music video ... where she begs a suitor to be on his very best behavior.

While the stars have been an item since last winter, rumors have already circulated that the 2 are on and off ... though, Barry's still active in Sabrina's Instagram comments.