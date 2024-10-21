Barry Keoghan Supports Sabrina Carpenter at Virginia Concert

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are still boo'd up ... and he's giving her a very public show of support amid persistent breakup rumors.

The Irish actor was spotted over the weekend at Sabrina's Sunday concert in Charlottesville, VA ... the latest evidence the couple is still going strong.

Barry had a front-row seat to watch Sabrina do her thing on her "Short n' Sweet" tour.

Sabrina's boyfriend was hanging out with the sound techs ... away from the rest of the crowd ... and then he got escorted backstage at one point.

Fans have been speculating about Barry and Sabrina's relationship for a while now, ever since there was a report in August claiming they had called it quits.

It's rare that we see these two out together ... so Barry showing up and supporting Sabrina is a big deal.

Sabrina and Barry were first romantically linked back in December 2023, when they grabbed a bite to eat in L.A. after previously meeting at Paris Fashion Week. By February, they were officially a couple ... confirming as much by cozying up to each other at a Grammy after-party.