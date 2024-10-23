Sabrina Carpenter 'Arrests' Millie Bobby Brown for Being 'Hot' at Concert

Sabrina Carpenter was feeling upside-down after clocking "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown in the crowd at her "Short n’ Sweet" tour.

The singer singled out MBB during her show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena Tuesday evening, where she told the crowd she was "really distracted" by the actress' looks.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She noted ... "I see this gorgeous girl ... This girl is so hot. Who are you, what is your name?"

As Millie shouted her name back at Sabrina from the audience, SC declared the British starlet was "under arrest for being too hot" ... handing off a pair of fluffy handcuffs to Millie to confirm the citizen's arrest -- a standing segment in her concerts.

Sabrina added ... "Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened."

Millie's attendance at Sabrina's Atlanta tour stop isn't surprising, given the fact the Netflix drama is currently filming its fifth and final season in the Peach State.

While no premiere date has been announced for the final installment of "Stranger Things," Millie's costar David Harbour recently teased a tearful series finale.

As TMZ previously reported, David stopped by the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast celebration at New York Comic Con last week ... where he confessed his castmates were sobbing while reading the final episode.

In fact, he noted Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, had the strongest reaction to the scripting ... leaving fans concerned about his character.